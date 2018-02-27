SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Simbahan sa Isarel, sinarahan ng mga pinunong Kristyano dahil sa buwis

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Protest at the Church of Sepulcher (AAP)

A sign hangs outside at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, in Jerusalem, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. T. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean) Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 February 2018 at 12:55pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Sa isang natatanging pagkilos, sinarahan ng walang taning ng mga pinunong Kristyano sa Jerusalem, ang simbahan ng Banal na Libingan o Holy Sepulcher. bilang protesta sa balak na bagong polisa ng buwis ng Israel. (AAP)

Published 27 February 2018 at 12:55pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

Mga balita ngayong ika-5 ng Enero