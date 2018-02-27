Simbahan sa Isarel, sinarahan ng mga pinunong Kristyano dahil sa buwis

A sign hangs outside at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, in Jerusalem, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. T. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean) Source: AAP
Published 27 February 2018 at 12:55pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Sa isang natatanging pagkilos, sinarahan ng walang taning ng mga pinunong Kristyano sa Jerusalem, ang simbahan ng Banal na Libingan o Holy Sepulcher. bilang protesta sa balak na bagong polisa ng buwis ng Israel. (AAP)
