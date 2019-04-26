Clearing operations patuloy sa Porac, Pampanga

Rescuers carry an earthquake survivor after being pulled out from the rubble of a commercial building following Monday's magnitude 6.1 earthquake in Porac Source: AAP/AP Photo/Bullit Marquez
Published 26 April 2019 at 12:37pm, updated 26 April 2019 at 1:28pm
By Shirley Escalante
Available in other languages
Patuloy ang clearing operations sa Chuzon Supermarket sa Porac, Pampanga kasunod ng magnitude 6.1 na lindol sa Luzon noong Lunes. Ayon sa awtoridad walang nakitang 'signs of life' ang rescue teams at ang mga K-Nine Units sa gumuhong gusali. Ayon naman sa ulat mula National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) umabot na sa 16 ang bilang ng mga patay at daan daan naman ang sugatan sa naganap na lindol noong Lunes, ika 22 ng Abril.
