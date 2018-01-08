Handbook ng mga boluntir sa Commonwealth Games binatikos

Behavioural handbook inilabas para sa mga boluntir ng Commonwealth Games binatikos; mahigit $15 million recovery grants para sa mga primary producer na naapektuhan ng Tropical Cyclone Debbie; Heat wave nagpapatuloy sa ibang lugar ng QLD; Kyrios, Svitolina nanalo sa Brisbane International.
2018 年在黃金海岸舉行的英聯邦運動會曾以樹熊「Borobi 」作吉祥物。 Source: AAP
Queensland News. Buod ng mga pinakahuling ulat buhat sa sunshine state hatid ni Celeste Macintosh Larawan: Ang maskot ng Commonwealth Games mascot na is Borobi natanaw sa Brisbane International Airport (AAP)
