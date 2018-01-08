SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Handbook ng mga boluntir sa Commonwealth Games binatikos

Commonwealth Games mascot Borobi at Brisbane International Airport, Brisbane, Queensland, Saturday, December 24, 2017.

2018 年在黃金海岸舉行的英聯邦運動會曾以樹熊「Borobi 」作吉祥物。 Source: AAP

Published 8 January 2018 at 12:24pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Queensland News. Buod ng mga pinakahuling ulat buhat sa sunshine state hatid ni Celeste Macintosh Larawan: Ang maskot ng Commonwealth Games mascot na is Borobi natanaw sa Brisbane International Airport (AAP)

Behavioural handbook inilabas para sa mga boluntir ng Commonwealth Games binatikos; mahigit  $15 million recovery grants para sa mga  primary producer na naapektuhan ng Tropical Cyclone Debbie; Heat wave nagpapatuloy sa ibang lugar ng QLD; Kyrios, Svitolina nanalo sa Brisbane International.

