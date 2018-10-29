CommSec: Queensland nagpapakita ng mahinang paglago ng ekonomiya

Source: AAP
Published 29 October 2018 at 2:15pm, updated 29 October 2018 at 4:06pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ipinakita ng oposisyon sa Queenland ang mahinang paglago ng ekonomiya ng estado. Ini-ulat din ni Celeste Macintosh, na ipapatupad ng gobyernong Labor ang pamantayan sa pag-upa ng mga tirahan sa estado, at ang pagsisimula ng container refund scheme sa linggong ito.
