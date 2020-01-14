Malamig na panahon, maghahatid ng konting ginhawa para sa mga bombero

A sign thanking Rural Fire Service (RFS) members at Kurrajong, Monday, Jan 13, 2020. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) Source: AAP
Published 14 January 2020 at 1:05pm, updated 14 January 2020 at 1:07pm
By Julia Carr Catzel
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Inaasahang magbibigay ng konting ginhawa sa mga bombero at komunidad ang mga mabuting panahon ngayong linggo sa New South Wales at Victoria.
