SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Coronavirus, 'Public Enemy Number One', pahayag ng pinuno ng WHO

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Coronavirus

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the WHO informs the media about the covid-19 virus Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 February 2020 at 4:41pm, updated 12 February 2020 at 4:43pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Inilabas ng World Health Organization ang pinakamalala nitong babala tungkol sa mga potensyal na epekto ng nakamamatay na coronavirus.

Published 12 February 2020 at 4:41pm, updated 12 February 2020 at 4:43pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Sa unang pangunahing pagpupulong sa paglaban sa epidemya, sinabi ng ahensya ng kalusugan ng UN na ang outbreak ay nagdudulot ng pandaigdigang banta na maaaring mas masahol pa kaysa sa terorismo.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero