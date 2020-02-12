Coronavirus, 'Public Enemy Number One', pahayag ng pinuno ng WHO

Sa unang pangunahing pagpupulong sa paglaban sa epidemya, sinabi ng ahensya ng kalusugan ng UN na ang outbreak ay nagdudulot ng pandaigdigang banta na maaaring mas masahol pa kaysa sa terorismo.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the WHO informs the media about the covid-19 virus Source: AAP
Published 12 February 2020 at 4:41pm, updated 12 February 2020 at 4:43pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Inilabas ng World Health Organization ang pinakamalala nitong babala tungkol sa mga potensyal na epekto ng nakamamatay na coronavirus.
