Pagtulong sa komunidad, paraan upang hindi maging makasarili

COVID-19：two besties buy toilet paper for elderly neighbours with pocket money Source: Facebook/ Petrina McGuire (supplied)
Published 15 March 2020 at 12:17pm, updated 15 March 2020 at 12:20pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ayon sa isang bagong survey, magiging 'better place' ang Australya kung mas maraming tao ang magiging kind o gumawa ng isang mabuting bagay kada araw.
Published 15 March 2020 at 12:17pm, updated 15 March 2020 at 12:20pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share