Konseho: Tugunan ang climate change o kakulangan sa tubig

Dust storm in western New South Wales

A supplied image obtained on Wednesday, November 7, 2018, shows the dust storm which swept across Western NSW. (AAP Image/Supplied by Louise Turner) Source: AAP

Published 15 November 2018 at 1:30pm, updated 16 November 2018 at 9:29am
By Laurie Lawira
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Nagbabala ang Climate Council sa Australya, tungkol sa makalugang kakulangan sa tubig, kung hindi haharapin ng bansa ang pagbabago ng klima. Sinabi ng konseho na ang pagkatuyot at pagbaha sa bansa ay pinapalala ng pagbabago sa klima.

