Pagbilang ng mga boto sa halalan sa Wentworth, hindi pa tapos

Tresurer Josh Frydenberg and Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Tresurer Josh Frydenberg and Prime Minister Scott Morrison Source: AAP

Published 23 October 2018 at 1:13pm
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by LouieTolentino
Nananatiling hindi pa alam kung sino ang talagang nanalo sa halalan sa Wentworth, sa kabila ng pahayag ni Kerryn Phelps na siya ang nanalo noong gabi ng Sabado, ika dalawampu ng Oktubre.

