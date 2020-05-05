SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Pagluluwag ng lockdown sa buong mundo

Termini Station, banners Respect social distance.Rome May 4th 2020. Covid-19, Italy enters the phase two of the coronavirus emergency. Photo Samantha Zucchi /Insidefoto/Sipa USA)

Termini Station, banners Respect social distance.Rome May 4th 2020. Covid-19, Italy Source: Insidefoto/Sipa USA

Published 5 May 2020 at 6:09pm, updated 6 May 2020 at 4:21pm
By Julia Carr-Catzel
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Nangako ang mga pinuno ng mundo ng bilyon-bilyong dolyar na kontribusyon, sa pag-asang mapapa-bilis ang pag-gawa ng Coronavirus vaccine.

