COVID-19 clinics para sa mga high-risk na pasyente, sinet-up sa Perth

Source: SBS News
Published 12 March 2020 at 4:29pm, updated 13 March 2020 at 2:45pm
Presented by Cielo Franklin
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Sinimulan na ang preparasyon sa mga ospital para maging handa ang estado sa posibleng pagkalat ng coronavirus. Kasama sa mga paghahanda ang pagtatayo ng ‘fever clinic’ at pagdadagdag ng mga kama para sa intensive care.
Published 12 March 2020 at 4:29pm, updated 13 March 2020 at 2:45pm
Presented by Cielo Franklin
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share