COVID-19 Daily Update: 11 Setyembre 2021

Published 11 September 2021 at 3:40pm
Simula Linggo, 12 ng Setyembre, eligible para sa priority vaccine booking sa mga state-run clinics ang mga buntis ng 24 weeks pataas.

