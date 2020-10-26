COVID-19 restrictions ease on churches and gatherings in NSW

Religious gatherings in New South Wales are expected to grow this weekend with an easing of coronavirus restrictions.





Up to 300 people can attend places of worship while hospitality bookings can include 30 people, up from only ten.





Protest or demonstration about governmental or political matters of no more than 500 people will be permitted in an outdoor public place as long as their activities are COVID-19 safe.





Church-goers like Jeff Pasaporte from Sydney, welcomes the state's decision to increase the number of people who can attend mass inside places of worship provided the four-square-meter rule is observed..





Most parishioners couldn't wait to return to their pre-pandemic religious attendance routines.





Since the pandemic, a big percentage of religious attendance is now being supplemented by virtual participation. Jeff, his family and other members of the church are attending mass through online live streaming.





"We really prefer going to church because of the solemnity and reverence to the places of worship and actual the reception of Holy Communion"





















