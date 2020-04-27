Covidsafe app: Paano protektahan ang iyong personal data

The Covidsafe app: is it really safe to download? An IT expert weighs in on how your personal data might be compromised and what you can do to protect it. Source: Getty images
Published 27 April 2020 at 3:34pm, updated 12 May 2020 at 9:37am
Presented by Cristina Lazo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Hati ang opinyon ng publiko patungkol sa Covidsafe app o ang Coronavirus contact tracing app na boluntaryong pina-padownload gobyerno para mapigil ang pagkalat ng Coronavirus sa bansa. May ibang nangangamba na baka makumpormiso ang personal na impormasyon sa pagdownload nito. Payo ni Nino Rey Yeh, IT expert at app developer, may paraan para hindi malagay sa alanganin ang personal data ninyo. Pakinggan ang panayam.
Published 27 April 2020 at 3:34pm, updated 12 May 2020 at 9:37am
Presented by Cristina Lazo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share