Covid-19: Curfew at panic buying sa Cebu

Published 24 March 2020 at 1:50pm, updated 24 March 2020 at 5:14pm
Ipinapatupad na ang curfew para sa mga mag-aaral at senior citizens na may edad 65- anyos pataas sa iba't ibang bahagi ng Metro Cebu bilang pag-iingat sa pagkalat ng coronavirus. Ramdam na rin ang panic buying para sa bigas at mga disinfectants gaya ng alcohol at hand sanitiser. Pakinggan ang detalye sa ulat ni Nick Melgar
