SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Covid-19: Curfew at panic buying sa Cebu

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Covid-19: 24-hour curfew in place for students and senior citizens in Metro Cebu

Source: Cebu Daily News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 March 2020 at 1:50pm, updated 24 March 2020 at 5:14pm
Presented by NIck Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ipinapatupad na ang curfew para sa mga mag-aaral at senior citizens na may edad 65- anyos pataas sa iba't ibang bahagi ng Metro Cebu bilang pag-iingat sa pagkalat ng coronavirus. Ramdam na rin ang panic buying para sa bigas at mga disinfectants gaya ng alcohol at hand sanitiser. Pakinggan ang detalye sa ulat ni Nick Melgar

Published 24 March 2020 at 1:50pm, updated 24 March 2020 at 5:14pm
Presented by NIck Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero