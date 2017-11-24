SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Dangers and opportunities in 20 year plan for foreign policy

Canberra, Thursday, November 23, 2017.

at the official launch of the 2017 Foreign Policy White Paper at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Source: AAP Image/Lukas Coch

Published 24 November 2017 at 4:23pm
By Amanda Copp
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Tinalakay ng Punong Ministro Malcolm Turnbul ang lumalaking panganib at oportunidad para sa Australya sa paglunsad ng 20 taong balak ng Pamahalaang Turnbull para sa polisa para ugnayang panlabas ng bansa Ito ang kuanaunahang Foreign Policy White Paper matapos ang mahigit isang dekada

