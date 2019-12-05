SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Davao City layuning maabot ang 100% pagpabakuna laban sa polio

Mass Polio Vaccination In The Philippines

Health Secretary Francisco Duque has blamed poor immunization coverage and lack of proper sanitation and hygiene as the cause of the resurgence of the disease. Source: Getty Images

Published 5 December 2019 at 3:52pm, updated 5 December 2019 at 4:00pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Layuning maabot ng mga Kawani ng Kalusgan sa Davao City na mabukanan ang lahat sa nagaganap sa malawakang kampniya para bakuna sa laban sa sakit na Polio sa Mindanao.

