Mga taga- Davao ipinakita ang bayanihan sa panahon ng COVID-19

coronavirus, Australia, Philippines, enhanced community quarantine

The Davao community has shown overwhelming support for the needs fo Davao's healthcare workers during this challenging time Source: Getty Images/Halfpoint Images

Published 9 April 2020 at 2:09pm, updated 9 April 2020 at 2:24pm
By Maridel Martinez
Sa gitna ng mga pagsisikap na mapabagal ang pagkalat ng COVID-19 sa Lungsod ng Davao ibinahagi ni Dr Yvette Barez ng Southern Philippine Medical Center (SPMC) ang kahalagahan ng suporta at tulong mula sa komunidad sa pagbigay ng lakas at sigla sa mga doktor, nars at healthcare workers at mga katulong nila sa ospital.

