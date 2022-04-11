SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Day one of the federal election campaign tests both Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese

Australian Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese speaks to media during a doorstop on Day 1 of the 2022 federal election campaign, in Devonport, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING

Australian Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese speaks to media on Day 1 of the 2022 federal election campaign, in Devonport, April 11, 2022. Source: AAP/Lukas Coch

Published 12 April 2022 at 2:41am, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:17pm
By Krishani Dhanji, Anna Henderson
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Day one of the federal election campaign has tested both Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese.The Opposition Leader was unable to provide the correct figures for the unemployment or cash rates, while the Prime Minister defended the secrecy around a six-figure payout to a former Coalition staffer

Highlights
  • Mr. Tudge stood aside as Education Minister after a former staffer Rachelle Miller, who he was in an extramarital relationship with, accused him of being abusive.
  • The taxpayer-funded settlement to Rachelle Miller is expected to add up to more than half a million dollars.
  • The Prime Minister maintains the way is clear for Alan Tudge to return to Cabinet if his government is re-elected.
Day one of the federal election campaign tests both Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese

11/04/202203:51
A 19-gun salute officially ended the 46th parliament, as the leaders tried to make their mark on the first full day of the 2022 election campaign. 

But it was a rocky start for the Opposition leader who couldn't immediately recall the Reserve bank cash rate, or the latest unemployment figures.

The unemployment rate currently stands at four per cent, and is tipped to drop to 3.75 later this year.

Anthony Albanese later addressed the error, scoring a political point in the process.

"Earlier today, I made a mistake. I'm human, but when I make a mistake, I'll 'fess up (confess) to it. And I'll set about correcting that mistake. I won't blame someone else. I'll accept responsibility. That's what leaders do."

 

