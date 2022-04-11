Day one of the federal election campaign tests both Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese

Highlights Mr. Tudge stood aside as Education Minister after a former staffer Rachelle Miller, who he was in an extramarital relationship with, accused him of being abusive.

The taxpayer-funded settlement to Rachelle Miller is expected to add up to more than half a million dollars.

The Prime Minister maintains the way is clear for Alan Tudge to return to Cabinet if his government is re-elected.

A 19-gun salute officially ended the 46th parliament, as the leaders tried to make their mark on the first full day of the 2022 election campaign.





But it was a rocky start for the Opposition leader who couldn't immediately recall the Reserve bank cash rate, or the latest unemployment figures.





The unemployment rate currently stands at four per cent, and is tipped to drop to 3.75 later this year.





Anthony Albanese later addressed the error, scoring a political point in the process.





"Earlier today, I made a mistake. I'm human, but when I make a mistake, I'll 'fess up (confess) to it. And I'll set about correcting that mistake. I won't blame someone else. I'll accept responsibility. That's what leaders do."









