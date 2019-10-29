6.6 na lindol pumatay ng anim katao sa Mindanao

A 6.6-magnitude quake struck the southern Philippines October 29. (Photo by Manman Dejeto / AFP) (Photo by MANMAN DEJETO/AFP via Getty Images) Source: AFP
Published 30 October 2019 at 9:17am, updated 30 October 2019 at 9:38am
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Hindi kukulang sa anim katao ang kumpirmadong patay habang daan-daan ang nasugatan mula sa 6.6 na lindol na yumanig sa mga bahagi ng Mindanao Martes ng umaga (29 Oktubre).
Published 30 October 2019 at 9:17am, updated 30 October 2019 at 9:38am
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share