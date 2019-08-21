SBS sa Wikang Filipino

DENR iniutos ang pag-demolish sa mga lumabag sa 25-meter easement zone sa Siargao

Siargao island

August 19, 2019 during DENR Sec R Cimatu's inspection in Siargao Island Source: Jicko Andanar Photography

Published 21 August 2019 at 4:11pm, updated 22 August 2019 at 11:20am
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Sinimulan ng Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) ang pag-demolsih noong Lunes, sa beachfront structures sa isla ng Siargao na lumabag sa 25-meter easement zone. Binigyan ng DENR ang mga establisamento ng tatlong buwan na i-demolish ang mga istruktura na lumabag sa kalakaran.

