Determindong ina, nakatuklas ng solusyon sa problema ng hindi makatulog.

Fuelled by frustration and very little sleep, she searched the internet this led her to create her own swaddle wrap and the rest they say is ‘her-story’.
Source: Baby loves Sleep
Published 7 August 2018 at 12:27pm
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Ang ina ng dalawang anak na Malou Villareal, ay humarap sa hindi pagtulog sa gabi, nang isilang niya ang kanyang pangalawang anak. Sumbok na siya ng maraming paraan, pero hindi pa din natutulog ng mahimbing ang kanyang anak.
