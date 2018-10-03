Ngayong linggo ay International Coffee Day (1 Oktubre) at Sleep Awareness Week (1- 7 Oktubre)
DNA maaring maipaliwanag ang kaugnayn ng pag inom ng kape at di mahimbing na pagtulog
Published 3 October 2018 at 2:22pm, updated 5 October 2018 at 4:15pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Nahihrapan ba kayong matulog ng mahimbing? Umiinom ba kayo ng may ilang tasa ng kape upang magising, maka focus at manatiling alerto? Maaring makatulong ang inyong DNA sa paghanap ng lunas sa inyong problema> Paano? Narito ang paliwang ni Allan Sheffield ng myDNA
