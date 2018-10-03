SBS sa Wikang Filipino

DNA maaring maipaliwanag ang kaugnayn ng pag inom ng kape at di mahimbing na pagtulog

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Close up woman drinking tea in bed

"We don’t pay attention to what rape actually is, which is different to each person." Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 October 2018 at 2:22pm, updated 5 October 2018 at 4:15pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Nahihrapan ba kayong matulog ng mahimbing? Umiinom ba kayo ng may ilang tasa ng kape upang magising, maka focus at manatiling alerto? Maaring makatulong ang inyong DNA sa paghanap ng lunas sa inyong problema> Paano? Narito ang paliwang ni Allan Sheffield ng myDNA

Published 3 October 2018 at 2:22pm, updated 5 October 2018 at 4:15pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ngayong linggo ay International Coffee Day (1 Oktubre) at Sleep Awareness Week (1- 7 Oktubre)

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero