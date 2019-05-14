SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Pansamantalang resulta ng halalan sa Pilipinas 2019

Polls close for Philippine mid-term elections

A policeman casts his vote during the country's midterm elections at a polling center in Manila Source: AAP Image/ AP Photo/Aaron Favila

Published 14 May 2019 at 1:59pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:57pm
By Louie Tolentino, Roda Masinag
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Nagdaos ng pambansang halalan ang Pilipinas noong Lunes, ika 13 ng Mayo 2019. Isina-himpapawid ang mga pansamantalang resulta ng halalan mula sa Mindanao, Visayas at Metro Manila, ng tatlo sa mga tagapag-balita ng programang SBS Filipino.

Available in other languages
