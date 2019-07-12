SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mga opisyal ng BOC na sangkot sa korupsyon, handa ng sibakin ni Duterte

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte.

Published 12 July 2019 at 12:21pm, updated 12 July 2019 at 1:27pm
By Shirley escalante
Source: SBS
Inutos ni Presidente Duterte ang pag-relieve ng mahigit 60 opisyal at empleyado ng Bureau of Customs mula sa kanilang mga pwesto upang imbestigahan dahil sa pinaghihinalaang korupsyon.

