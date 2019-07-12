Mga opisyal ng BOC na sangkot sa korupsyon, handa ng sibakin ni Duterte

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte. Source: Getty Images
Published 12 July 2019 at 12:21pm, updated 12 July 2019 at 1:27pm
By Shirley escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Inutos ni Presidente Duterte ang pag-relieve ng mahigit 60 opisyal at empleyado ng Bureau of Customs mula sa kanilang mga pwesto upang imbestigahan dahil sa pinaghihinalaang korupsyon.
