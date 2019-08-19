SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Pgkaligalig sa ekonomiya, pagkatapos bumaba ang halaga sa mga Stock Exchange ng mundo

People are reflected in window as they pass Australian Stock Exchange in Sydney

People are reflected in a window as they walk past the Australian Stock Exchange in Sydney

Published 19 August 2019 at 2:15pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Tiniyak ng gobyerno sa publiko ng Australya, na ang ekonomiya ng bansa ay matatag sa harap ng takot sa resesyon sa Estados Unidos.

