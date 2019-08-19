Pgkaligalig sa ekonomiya, pagkatapos bumaba ang halaga sa mga Stock Exchange ng mundo
Tiniyak ng gobyerno sa publiko ng Australya, na ang ekonomiya ng bansa ay matatag sa harap ng takot sa resesyon sa Estados Unidos.
