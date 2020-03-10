Coronavirus may makabuluhang epekto sa ekonomiya ng Australya

Secretary to the Treasury Dr Steven Kennedy Source: AAP
Published 10 March 2020 at 12:39pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:24pm
By Nakari Thorpe, Sonia Lal
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Nagbabala and Reserve Bank at Federal Treasury na lubos na maaapektuhan ang ekonomiya ng bansa dahil sa coronavirus.
