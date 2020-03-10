SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Coronavirus may makabuluhang epekto sa ekonomiya ng Australya

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Secretary to the Treasury Dr Steven Kennedy

Secretary to the Treasury Dr Steven Kennedy Source: AAP

Published 10 March 2020 at 12:39pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:24pm
By Nakari Thorpe, Sonia Lal
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Nagbabala and Reserve Bank at Federal Treasury na lubos na maaapektuhan ang ekonomiya ng bansa dahil sa coronavirus.

