SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Eddie Gracia pumanaw na sa edad na 90 taong gulang

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

file photo

Eddie Garcia of the Philippines poses with his trophy after winning the People's Choice award at the 7th Asian Film Awards in Hong Kong on March 18, 2013 Source: AFP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 June 2019 at 3:07pm, updated 21 June 2019 at 4:16pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Inalala at binigyang pugay ang beteranong aktor Eddie Garcia na pumanaw sa edad na 90 taong gulang.

Published 21 June 2019 at 3:07pm, updated 21 June 2019 at 4:16pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero