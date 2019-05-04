SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Election 2019: Ika-22 araw ng kampanya

Prime Minister Scott Morrison Treasurer and Josh Frydenberg with anti-Adani protesters at a press conference at Studley Park in Kew, Melbourne,

Prime Minister Scott Morrison Treasurer and Josh Frydenberg with anti Adani protesters at a press conference Source: AAP

Published 4 May 2019 at 12:16pm, updated 4 May 2019 at 12:18pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Sa kampanya kahapon, tinalakay ng mga malalaking partido ang isyu sa kapaligiran at mas maraming suporta sa National Disability Insurance Scheme.

Subalit ang mga alituntunin ay halos natabunan ng mga pagkilos ng mga kandidato mula sa parehong partido sa social media.

