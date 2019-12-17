SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Erupting volcano in White Island, New Zealand, killed several Australians

Erupting volcano at White Island, New Zealand

Published 17 December 2019 at 1:13pm, updated 17 December 2019 at 1:17pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Brisbane held its first memorial service for the victims of the erupting volcano in White Island, New Zealand. From the report of Celeste Macintosh, including Year 12 graduates, final energy proposal of Opposition, and free Christmas events in Queensland.

