Erupting volcano in White Island, New Zealand, killed several Australians

Yeni Zelanda'da patlayan White Yanardağı. Source: Lillani Hopkins (AAP Image)
Published 17 December 2019 at 1:13pm, updated 17 December 2019 at 1:17pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Brisbane held its first memorial service for the victims of the erupting volcano in White Island, New Zealand. From the report of Celeste Macintosh, including Year 12 graduates, final energy proposal of Opposition, and free Christmas events in Queensland.
Published 17 December 2019 at 1:13pm, updated 17 December 2019 at 1:17pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Share