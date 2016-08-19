Escalante Report

Published 19 August 2016 at 3:12pm, updated 19 August 2016 at 3:49pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Ngayong linggo, sinagot ni enador Leila de Lima ang pahayag ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na iniugnay siya sa pagkalakal ng illegal na gamot. Larawan: Senador Leila De Lima , Huwebes, ika 18 ng Agosto, Senado sa Pilipinas (AAP-AP-Bullit Marquex)
