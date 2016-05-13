Escalante Report

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Published 13 May 2016 at 4:47pm, updated 13 May 2016 at 4:49pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Pangulong Benigno Aquino naghahanda para sa pagbabalik sa bahay sa Times Street. Transition committee ng Pamahalaang Aquino at susunod na admnistrasyong Duterte takdang mag-usap ngayong araw. Senador Bongbong Marcos inireklamo ang resulta ng unofficial count, Kinatawan Leni Robredo hinamon maghain ng reklamo sa Comelec. Larawan: Leni Robredo (AAP Image/ AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

