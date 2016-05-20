Escalante Report

Published 20 May 2016 at 5:02pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Ang 12 nagtagumpay na kandidato para Senado at mga grupo ng partylist pinroklama na. Presumptive President Rodrigo Duterte sinimulan na ang pagbuo ng kanyang gabinete at ang mga prioridad at balak ng susunod na admnistrasyong Duterte. Larawan: Mga bagong proklama na Senador (AAP Image/ EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG )
