Escalante Report

House Committee on Justice chairperson, Rep Reynaldo Umali, center seated, House Majority leader Rodolfo Farinas with members of Congress Source: AAP Images/ AP Photo/Aaron Favila
Published 9 March 2018 at 4:19pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Bumoto ang justice committee sa Mababang Kapulungan na ipagpatuloy ang pagdinig ng kasong impeachment laban sa Punong Hukom ng Korte Suprema Maria Lourdes Sereno. Sinabi ng Punong Hukom Sereno na lalabanan niya ang hakbang.
Published 9 March 2018 at 4:19pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share