Escalante Report

Published 15 September 2017 at 5:22pm, updated 15 September 2017 at 5:44pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Senador Antonio TRillanes pinabulaanan ang mga akusasyon ng secret bank account habang apila inihian kaugnay ng 1,000 Php budget ng Commission on Human Rights paras a taong 2018

 Larawan: Senador A Trillanes ( AAP Image/ AP Photo/Bullit Marquez) 

