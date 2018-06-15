SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Escalante Report

Peter Gerald Scully of Australia, right, walks in handcuffs with an unidentified detainee as they arrive at Cagayan de Oro city hall Tuesday, June 16, 2015. Source: AAP Image/AP

Published 15 June 2018 at 5:04pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Australyanong si Peter Gerald Scully nahatulan mabilanggo ng pamhabang buhay ng korte sa Pilipinas sa salang trafficking at rape.

