Escalante Report

Australian Defence Mininster Marise Payne

11th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defense Ministers Meeting, Angeles, Philippines Source: AAP/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Published 27 October 2017 at 4:46pm
By Shirley Escalante
Available in other languages

Detalye ng pinaka huling pagbista ng Ministro para Pambansang Tangullan ng Australya Marise Payne sa Pilipinas

Australian Defence Mininster Marise Payne (kaanan)  sa pakikipagpulong sa Defense Minister ng Vietnam General Ngo Xuan Lich (2-L)  noong nakaraang  11th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defense Ministers Meeting, sa Angeles City, Pampanga 24 Oktubre  2017. Ang Pilipinas ang punong abala sa  11th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defense Ministers Meeting (ADMM)

