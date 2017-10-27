Escalante Report

Australian Defence Mininster Marise Payne (kaanan) sa pakikipagpulong sa Defense Minister ng Vietnam General Ngo Xuan Lich (2-L) noong nakaraang 11th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defense Ministers Meeting, sa Angeles City, Pampanga 24 Oktubre 2017. Ang Pilipinas ang punong abala sa 11th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defense Ministers Meeting (ADMM)
11th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defense Ministers Meeting, Angeles, Philippines Source: AAP/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
Published 27 October 2017 at 4:46pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Detalye ng pinaka huling pagbista ng Ministro para Pambansang Tangullan ng Australya Marise Payne sa Pilipinas
Published 27 October 2017 at 4:46pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share