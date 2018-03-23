Escalante Report

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Philippines State Funds Scandal

Composite mugshots of businesswoman Janet Lim-Napoles are presented at the Philippine National Police headquarters - August 29, 2013. Source: NurPhoto/Corbis via Getty Images

Published 23 March 2018 at 5:19pm
By Shirley Escalante
Available in other languages

Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sinabi di siya makikialam sa mga hakbang na mailagay ang nakilalang pork barrel scam queen, Janet Lim Napoles sa ilalim ng Witness Protection Program

