Escalante Report

Composite mugshots of businesswoman Janet Lim-Napoles are presented at the Philippine National Police headquarters - August 29, 2013. Source: NurPhoto/Corbis via Getty Images
Published 23 March 2018 at 5:19pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sinabi di siya makikialam sa mga hakbang na mailagay ang nakilalang pork barrel scam queen, Janet Lim Napoles sa ilalim ng Witness Protection Program
