SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Escalante Report

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Overseas domestic worker Joanna Demafelis, who was found dead, had been stuffed in an apartment's freezer in Kuwait after she died due to a severe beating

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte viewing the coffin of Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) Joanna Demafelis in the town of Sara, Iloilo province Source: AAP Image/ EPA/RICHARD MADELO-HO

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 February 2018 at 6:15pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Pangulong Rodrigo R Duterte binisita ang labi ni Joana Demafelis, isang Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) na namatay sa Kuwait. Natagpuan ang bangkay ni Demafelis nakapasok sa freezer sa isang apartment sa Kuwait matapos mamatay bunga ng pambubugbog.

Published 23 February 2018 at 6:15pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

Mga balita ngayong ika-5 ng Enero