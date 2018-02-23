Escalante Report

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte viewing the coffin of Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) Joanna Demafelis in the town of Sara, Iloilo province Source: AAP Image/ EPA/RICHARD MADELO-HO
Pangulong Rodrigo R Duterte binisita ang labi ni Joana Demafelis, isang Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) na namatay sa Kuwait. Natagpuan ang bangkay ni Demafelis nakapasok sa freezer sa isang apartment sa Kuwait matapos mamatay bunga ng pambubugbog.
