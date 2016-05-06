SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Escalante Report

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

site_197_Filipino_491325.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 May 2016 at 4:12pm, updated 6 May 2016 at 4:27pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ilang araw bago an g araw ng Halalan, inulat ni Escalante ang mga reaksiyon ng kandidato sa pinakahuling resulta ng opinion survey at mga katanungan sa probisyon para ballot replacement ng Commission on Elections. Larawan:campaign posters (AAP Image/AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Published 6 May 2016 at 4:12pm, updated 6 May 2016 at 4:27pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

Mga balita ngayong ika 5 ng Enero

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Mga Pinoy sa Victoria ginunita ang kabayanihan ni Dr Jose P Rizal

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Antas ng migrasyon sa Australya nagbabalik na sa pre-pandemic levels, ayon sa ulat

YE Health Cancer

Maglaan ng oras sa pagpapasuri ng kalusugan