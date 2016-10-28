Escalante Report

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Published 28 October 2016 at 4:17pm, updated 28 October 2016 at 5:12pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Ulat sa naging pagbisita ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa Japan.

 Larawan: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (kanan) at Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa isang joint press conference sa tanggapan ng punong ministro sa Tokyo Oktubre 26, 2016. (AAP Image/ The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images) 

