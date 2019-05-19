Eurovision 2019 trophy napunta sa Netherlands, Australia nakuha ang ika-siyam na pwesto
Duncan Laurence of the Netherlands Source: AP
Published 20 May 2019 at 7:41am
By Biwa Kwan
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Apat napung taon, pagkatapos muling napanalunan ng Netherlands ang Eurovision. Nanood ang halos dalawang daang milyong tao sa buong mundo habang nakuha ni Duncan Laurence ang Europe’s best pop act.
