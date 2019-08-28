Dating flight attendant, nakahanap ng tagumpay sa buffalo wings

Para sa Queenslander na si Cyrus Platon, di gaano kalaki ang diperensya ng pagiging flight attendant at pagiging bahagi ng food industry.





"When my wife and I were working as flight attendants, we learned the importance of customer service. Even if I'm in charge of the kitchen, I make sure to go outside and engage with our customers. Our business is small right now, but we aim to provide first-class service," saad niya. As a flight attendant, Cyrus learned the value of good customer service. Source: Cyrus Platon





Pagiging flight attendant

Si Cyrus, na dating nagtatrabaho sa Cebu Pacific at Qatar Airways, ay sanay sa first-class service.





"I loved working in the galley when I was a flight attendant. Being there exposed me to different dishes being served to business and first-class clients," aniya.





Pagkatapos ng paglipad sa kung saan-saan, pinagdesisyunan ni Cyrus at Hanzel na manatili na sa isang lugar.





Cyrus and his wife Hanzel met as flight attendants working for Cebu Pacific. Source: Cyrus Platon





Pinili ng dalawa ang Australya at, naghanap si Cyrus ng paraan upang magamit niya ang kanyang interes sa pagkain.





"When we moved 12 years ago, commercial cookery was in demand in Australia. The pathway to permanent residency was easy for chefs at that time so I decided to study again; then from there, after my schooling, I got lucky. I got sponsored by a restaurant to be a teppanyaki chef."





Cycho's

Pagkatapos manilbihan ni Cyrus bilang chef binuo niya ang una niyang Cycho's [binibigkas na Psycho's ] na food stall.





"When I was in college, my friends called me 'psycho' because I was a bit mad, they said," tawa niya.





Ayon sa kanya, na-enganyo siyang magtayo ng sariling food stall pagkatapos ng isang pagbisita sa palengke.





"I wanted to sell a dish that was easy and popular, so I thought of buffalo wings," aniya. Wings with rice, please. Source: Cyrus Platon





Ginamit niya ang kanyang forthnightly salary upang bumili ng mga kagamitan.





"First we bought a tent, then a deep fryer. We did it little by little until we had everything we needed. Our first day selling, we sold out two hours before the market closed. Because we did so well, the market agreed to take us on as regular sellers right away," aniya.





Pagkatapos ng tagumpay nila sa palengke, nagbukas ng food truck at restawran ang mag-asawa. Although the Cycho's food truck is still operational, Cyrus and Hanzel decided to open up a permanent space for those craving their buffalo wings. Source: Cyrus Platon





"We expanded our operations and our menu. The food truck is still available for catering and other big events. But people really sought us out when they were craving for wings; so when we found the right location here in central Gold Coast, we decided to jump on the opportunity," saad ni Cyrus.





Ngunit napagtanto ni Cyrus na marami pa silang kailangan matutunan pagdating sa negosyo.





Ayon sa kanya, "When you're the boss, you have to think of so many things - salaries, marketing, accounting. My wife is now learning [to do] accounting from our accountant."





Ang naging madali sa mag-asawa ay ang maging magkasama sa trabaho.





"We're not just business partners, we're family." Source: Cyrus Platon





"We were together during most of our flights for Cebu Pacific. We're not just business partners, we're family," aniya.





Panlasang Pinoy

Para sa pamilyang ito, mahalaga din na Filipino-inspired ang mga ihahain nila sa kanilang mga customers.





Ang ilan sa mga sikat na pagkain sa Cycho's ay ang Filipino adobo wings at pandesal sliders. Cycho's top-selling Filipino adobo wings and pandesal sliders Source: Cyrus Platon





"Our Aussie customers love the adobo wings. With the pandesal sliders, they can't quite figure out how it's different from the usual brioche bun. They've never had it before. They think the sliders are delicious," aniya.





Kahit hindi tradisyonal na pagkaing Pinoy ang hinahanda nila Cyrus, plano niyang ipagpatuloy ang pagpapakilala sa mga Filipino flavours sa kanyang mga customers.





"I wanted to sell food that was relatable; but I also wanted to introduce my Filipino heritage to others, so I make sure that Filipino flavours are always part of the menu."





