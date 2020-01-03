SBS sa Wikang Filipino

'Be kind to yourself' ngayong bagong taon ayon sa mga eksperto

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

People Exercising in Step Aerobics Class

Achieving a goal is all in the story you tell yourself. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 January 2020 at 1:52pm, updated 3 January 2020 at 1:54pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ang New Year's resolution ng mga Australyano ay karaniwan ukol sa pagpapabuti ng kalusugan, ngunit himok ng mga eksperto 'be kind to yourself' sa proseso ng pagbago ng iyong sarili.

Published 3 January 2020 at 1:52pm, updated 3 January 2020 at 1:54pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero