Labi ng mananaliksik na Ingles, natagpuan sa libingan sa London

Breast plate of Captain Matthew Flinders

Breast plate of Captain Matthew Flinders Source: 1S18STJEX

Published 29 January 2019 at 12:46pm, updated 29 January 2019 at 12:52pm
By Ben Lewis
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Ang labi ni Kapitan Matthew Flinders, ang mananaliksik na Ingles na unang lumibot sa karagatan ng Australya, ay nadiskubre sa isang estasyon ng tren sa London.

