SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mag-anak na Sarmenta at Gomez lalabanan ang maagang paglaya ni Sanchez

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

UPLB campus

UPLB Students led by Student Council staged a protest against the supposed early release of convicted ex Calauan Mayor Antonio Sanchez Source: Upsilon Sigma Phi Los Banos Alumni Association

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 August 2019 at 9:49pm, updated 24 August 2019 at 6:50pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ipinangako ng mga naulila ng yumaong si Eileen Sarmenta at Allan Gomez na lalabanan nito ang posibleng maagang paglaya ng convicted ex-Calauan Mayor Antonio Sanchez base sa batas, kaugnay ng tinatawag na Good Conduct Time Allowance or GCTA.

Published 23 August 2019 at 9:49pm, updated 24 August 2019 at 6:50pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Si Sanchez  ay nahatulang mabilanggo ng pitong beses sa panggagahasa at pagpatay sa mga estudyante  ng UP Los Banos na sina Mary Eileen Sarmenta at kay  Allan Gomez  noong Hunyo 1993. Sinabi naman ng Burreau of Corrections Director General Nicanor Faeldon na hindi sakop si Sanchez  sa maagang paglaya sa ilalim ng 2013 na batas na nagbabawas ng taon sa sentensiya base sa good conduct time allowance (GCTA) .

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero