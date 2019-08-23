Mag-anak na Sarmenta at Gomez lalabanan ang maagang paglaya ni Sanchez

Si Sanchez ay nahatulang mabilanggo ng pitong beses sa panggagahasa at pagpatay sa mga estudyante ng UP Los Banos na sina Mary Eileen Sarmenta at kay Allan Gomez noong Hunyo 1993. Sinabi naman ng Burreau of Corrections Director General Nicanor Faeldon na hindi sakop si Sanchez sa maagang paglaya sa ilalim ng 2013 na batas na nagbabawas ng taon sa sentensiya base sa good conduct time allowance (GCTA) .
UPLB Students led by Student Council staged a protest against the supposed early release of convicted ex Calauan Mayor Antonio Sanchez Source: Upsilon Sigma Phi Los Banos Alumni Association
Published 23 August 2019 at 9:49pm, updated 24 August 2019 at 6:50pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Ipinangako ng mga naulila ng yumaong si Eileen Sarmenta at Allan Gomez na lalabanan nito ang posibleng maagang paglaya ng convicted ex-Calauan Mayor Antonio Sanchez base sa batas, kaugnay ng tinatawag na Good Conduct Time Allowance or GCTA.
