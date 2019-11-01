Pagbuo ng isang masaya at nagtutulungan na pamilya

Teaching our children independence and be actively involved around the home Source: Getty Images/Yagi-Studio
Published 1 November 2019 at 4:48pm, updated 1 November 2019 at 4:50pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Sa dami ng mga pinagkakaabalahan sa buhay, mula trabaho at gawaing bahay minsan nalilimutan na mag-enjoy ang buong mag-anak Ibinahagi ng Family Counsellor, Donovan Nufable ang ilang mga ideya kung paano ma-inspire ang mga miyembro ng mag-anak na maging aktibo at tumulong sa mga responsibilidad sa loob ng bahay
Published 1 November 2019 at 4:48pm, updated 1 November 2019 at 4:50pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share