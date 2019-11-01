SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Pagbuo ng isang masaya at nagtutulungan na pamilya

Teaching our children independence and be actively involved around the home

Teaching our children independence and be actively involved around the home Source: Getty Images/Yagi-Studio

Published 1 November 2019
By Maridel Martinez
Sa dami ng mga pinagkakaabalahan sa buhay, mula trabaho at gawaing bahay minsan nalilimutan na mag-enjoy ang buong mag-anak Ibinahagi ng Family Counsellor, Donovan Nufable ang ilang mga ideya kung paano ma-inspire ang mga miyembro ng mag-anak na maging aktibo at tumulong sa mga responsibilidad sa loob ng bahay

