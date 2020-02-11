SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mga magsasaka sa Queensland, lubos na natuwa sa pagdating ng ulan

Farmer on a bike, enjoying the rain

Farmer on a bike, enjoying the rain

Published 12 February 2020 at 10:25am, updated 12 February 2020 at 11:19am
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Lubos na natuwa ang mga magsasaka sa Queensland sa pagdating ng ulang sinasabing tatapos sa tag-tuyot. Mula sa mga balitang inihatid ni Celeste Macintosh, kasama ang tuwirang pagpapalipad ng gobyerno ng estado, ng erpolanong pang-turista sa Amerika, at ang pangako ng mga bagong talento sa pagbalik ng BrisAsia Festival.

