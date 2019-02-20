Pagdadalamhati sa pagpanaw ni Lagerfeld

Karl Lagerfeld with Canadian model Linda Evangelista, left, and British model Naomi Campbell Source: AAP
Published 20 February 2019 at 2:10pm, updated 20 February 2019 at 9:15pm
By Jessica Washington
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Si Karl Lagerfeld, ang German designer na binigyan ng karangalang muling buhayin ang French fashion house na Chanel, at nagbigay-inspirasyon sa hindi mabilang na designer, ay namatay sa edad na 85 taon.
