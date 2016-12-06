Ama, dalawang anak na lalaki nasa kamay ng Ministro ang kanilang kapalaran para manatili

Ngayon, ang kanilang apela na manatili nang permanently sa Australya ay nasa diskresyon pa rin ng Ministro ng Imigrasyon isang taon pagkatapos tanggihan ang kanilang apela sa Migration Review Tribunal.





Kinausap ng ating contributor Cielo Franklin si Rene Matados, na nahihirapan magsalita at tinutulungan ni Carmelita Baltazar.





Kinuha rin natin ang puna ng Deoartment of Immigration and Border Protection





Ito ang tugon ng kanilang taga-pagsalita





"The family has an ongoing request for Ministerial Intervention which has been referred to the Assistant Minister for consideration.





The Assistant Minister is aware of the circumstances of this case.





The Assistant Minister’s public interest powers are non-compellable and non-delegable. As these powers are intended as a safety net for resolving unforeseen and compelling cases, the Assistant Minister generally only intervenes in a relatively small number of cases which present unique and exceptional circumstances.















